2 in custody after person shot multiple times near NC courthouse

DURHAM COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot multiple times near the Durham County courthouse early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mangum Street and Dillard Street.

Officials said an altercation took place near the courthouse before a person was shot multiple times. The victim then walked to the courthouse and collapsed.

A Durham Police Department spokesperson said the victim’s injuries were serious.

