2019 Azalea Festival Home Tour: Sullivan Home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Holly Sullivan is a newcomer to the Azalea Festival, and she is excited to show off her home: the historic Allen-Collier House.

The house was built in 1909 and is located in the Carolina Heights neighborhood in Wilmington.

Sullivan says she and her husband have done some aesthetic improvements to the home, but it still retains its original character.

It has the original pocket doors, the original staircase, and much more. Sullivan says they were asked to be a part of the festival this year and decided to go for it.

“We like to do a lot of antiquing, and a lot of architectural salvage also, so you’ll see a mix of new with a mix of old,” Sullivan said. “Each piece tells its own story of where we bought it. We travel a lot together, and we always say on each of our trips that we’re going to bring something home.”

Sullivan says her favorite part of the house is the welcoming southern front porch, where you can invite neighbors over for a cold glass of lemonade on a hot day.

The home is located at 1807 Princess Street.

