Baby wild horse spotted running along Outer Banks shore

COROLLA, NC (WWAY/WSET) — There’s a new kid on the block in the Outer Banks.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook that a foal was recently spotted running along the shore with the herd.

“No April Foolin’ here – first foal of the season was born in the last 24 hours or so!” .

They aren’t sure if the foal is male or female, but they said that mom and baby both look happy and healthy.

“Please give them lots of room if you’re lucky enough to see them,” they added.

According to their website, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund works to “protect, conserve, and responsibly manage the herd of the wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs” in the area.