City offers free downtown on-street parking throughout festival weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan on joining in on some of the Azalea Festival fun, here’s some traffic information you need to know.

The City of Wilmington’s downtown on-street parking will be free beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 and all day Saturday and Sunday.

- Advertisement -

On Friday beginning at 9 a.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday, there will be a $7 fee to park in the 2nd Street deck and the Market Street deck and an $8 fee to park at the Convention Center deck.

Parking in the Hannah Block lot next to the Community Arts Center is $8 on Saturday and Sunday.

The city’s 2nd Street parking lot located on the corner of Market and 2nd streets will be closed for festival activities.

Related Article: Flooding closes US 421 near USS North Carolina Battleship

Visit here for more information on parking, the free trolley, traffic and street closures.

Some street closures have already begun, others will close on Thursday and Friday for concerts, and on Saturday for the parade.

The city will broadcast the parade live on GTV8 (Spectrum cable channel 8) and stream it live at here.