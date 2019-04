WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ve heard of dancing in the moonlight and dancing in the street, but what about dancing in the park?

New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the YMCA want you to get fit at the Dancin’ in the Park spring series starting on Saturday.

Exercise doesn’t have to be boring, so break out some dance moves and join in every Saturday from April 6 through May 25 at 9:30 a.m. at Portia Hines Park.