DMV express services available at the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People heading to the North Carolina Azalea Festival on Saturday will be able to receive express driver license services from the NC Division of Motor Vehicles.

NCDMV will park their 40-foot mobile driver license office in front of the U.S. Post Office on Front Street in Wilmington to provide REAL ID license and identification card services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, NCDMV examiners, staff from vehicle services and License and Theft Bureau inspectors will be available at the festival to answer questions about driver licenses, vehicle registrations and titles. The staff will also help citizens learn how to skip the trip to the NCDMV by using the NCDMV’s online services. Staff will also inform people of how they can get their REAL IDs.

Starting in October 2020, people will be required to have a REAL ID or valid U.S. passport for flying, entering federal facilities and visiting military installations. Some military installations already require a REAL ID.

Anyone with an expiration date before Oct. 6 is eligible to renew their driver license or ID card now. To obtain a REAL ID, residents will need to bring the following documents (no photocopies) to the driver license office:

One (1) proof of identity/date of birth: certified birth certificate or unexpired U.S. passport

One (1) proof of full Social Security Number: Social Security card, W-2 or 1099

Two (2) proofs of current physical address: driver license, vehicle registration card, voter registration card, utility bill, cable bill, bank statement

Proof of name change (if applicable): certified marriage license, divorce decree and/or court document indicating the name change (number of documents depend on number of name changes)

Additional documents are available at NCREALID.gov.

NCDMV officials encourage residents to double-check their documents before arriving at any driver license office for a service. Photocopies of certified birth certificates, Social Security cards and marriage licenses or divorce decrees will not be accepted. NCDMV only accepts certified birth certificates and marriage licenses issued by a county Register of Deeds or state vital records office.

Since March 2, NCDMV has provided additional opportunities for residents to obtain N.C. REAL IDs quicker through REAL ID Express Days held in select cities across the state. More than 1,600 REAL IDs have been issued during REAL ID Days in Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Kernersville. The next REAL ID Express Day will be held in Raleigh on April 13.

More than 1 million North Carolinians have obtained a REAL ID since its debut in May 2017.

Residents who visit the NCDMV booth at this weekend’s Azalea Festival will also be able to learn about Donate Life and the NC Moves 2050 project that develops North Carolina’s long-range multimodal transportation plan.

More information on the NCDMV Mobile Offices, including a schedule of stops, is available at MyNCDMV.gov.