Eastern Carolina BBQ joint named top 10 in the South

GREENVILLE, NC (WCTI) — An eastern Carolina barbecue restaurant is being recognized as one of the best in the South.
B’s Barbecue in Greenville was recognized in the magazine Southern Living as one of the South’s Best Barbecue Joints for 2019.
B’s joins the list with 11 other places including ones in Texas and Alabama. Southern Living calls it an old-school barbecue joint and that’s definitely true because the people working at B’s didn’t even know they were on the list.
Judy Drach described their reaction when a customer came in and told them.
“We were like really! Yeah! I mean we were really, really excited,” Drach said. “All of us. My sisters and all the people out back that put in the hard day’s work. It was really very nice of them to think of us.”
Drach says they plan on doing everything the exact same and hopes to get on more list in the future.