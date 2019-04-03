Eastern Carolina BBQ joint named top 10 in the South

B’s Barbecue in Greenville was recognized in the magazine Southern Living as one of the South’s Best Barbecue Joints for 2019.

B’s joins the list with 11 other places including ones in Texas and Alabama. Southern Living calls it an old-school barbecue joint and that’s definitely true because the people working at B’s didn’t even know they were on the list.

Judy Drach described their reaction when a customer came in and told them.