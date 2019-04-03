Fire at The Glen Apartments investigated as arson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fire at an abandoned apartment complex in Wilmington may have been started by an arsonist.

Wilmington Police say they are working with the fire department to investigate the fire at The Glen Apartments.

Police say they have determined the fire is suspicious in nature.

Fire crews were dispatched to 608 South College Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

WFD says the building was empty when they arrived.

The Glen is one of the apartment complexes that evicted all of its residents due to Hurricane Florence damage.