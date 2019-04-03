Jury to continue deliberation after confusing verdict in Bradley trial

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Jury will continue to deliberate for the sentencing of James Bradley after confusion in the courtroom Wednesday morning.

He was recently convicted of killing Elisha Tucker.

The jury spent Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning deliberating whether Bradley should get life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The judge announced around 12:30 p.m. the jury had unanimously decided for life in prison without parole. That’s when some jury members were seen shaking their heads and one was overhead saying “it wasn’t unanimous” by District Attorney Ben David. David then asked the judge for the jury to keep deliberating. The defense asked for a mistrial and uphold the life in prison without parole verdict.

The judge went to recess and will come back this afternoon. WWAY’s Kylie Jones will be live tweeting from inside the courtroom.

This is the third time Bradley has been convicted of murder. Investigators found Tucker’s body in 2014 while they were searching for Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, another victim of Bradley’s.

Bradley was convicted of Van Newkirk’s murder in June of 2017 and sentenced to between 30 and 37 years in prison. Van Newkirk’s body has never been found.

Bradley also pleaded guilty in 1988 to killing his 8-year-old stepdaughter Ivy Gibson. He spent two decades in prison for that murder.

We’ll have more tonight on WWAY News.