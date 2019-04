WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man believed to be suspect in an armed robbery in Wilmington is behind bars.

Wilmington Police say Eddie McCracken, 54, was arrested by US Marshals Task Force and WPD Wednesday morning.

He allegedly robbed the Phoenix Mart at 2238 S 17th Street early Sunday morning.

Police say McCracken is charged with armed robbery and is currently being held at the New Hanover County Jail.