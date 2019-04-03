Oak Island man charged with animal cruelty, 8 cats removed

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Animal Control Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services Unit have arrested an Oak Island man on charges of animal cruelty.

William Ronald Gore, Jr., 39, of NE 16th Street was charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals following a search of his home Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said eight cats were found in deplorable conditions and found to be deprived of necessary sustenance. One cat was also found dead.

The cats were taken to the shelter where they will be treated and monitored by Animal Care Specialists.

Gore was served at the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he was being held for probation violation.

His bond was set at $5,000.

The sheriff’s office said Gore signed ownership of the cats over to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit where they will continue to be treated and monitored.