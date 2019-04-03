Orton Plantation burning another 117 acres

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You might see smoke in the air from Carolina to Wrightsville Beaches on Wednesday, as Orton Plantation conducts another controlled burn.

Orton is burning another 117 acres as part of its management plan to improve forest health and restore longleaf pine habitat.

According to a news release, strict criteria such as optimal weather has been considered for the burn, in accordance with an approved plan that ensures the safety of people and property in the area.

Orton Plantation said it has experienced local fire and safety professionals on site at all times.

During the burn, there may be reduced visibility on HWY 133.