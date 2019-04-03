Racist graffiti on lockers brings charges against 2 students

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (AP) — Two North Carolina students face charges connected with racist graffiti found on lockers at a high school.

Dare County sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Duprey tells the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, that charges of ethnic intimidation and vandalism were filed Friday in juvenile court. He says the students are under 16 years old and are considered minors.

Dare County schools spokesman Keith Parker says the two students at First Flight High School also could be suspended long term.

A video surfaced last week showing racist statements written in what appeared to be marker across a few locker doors in the boy’s locker room.