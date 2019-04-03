Stretch of eastbound I-140 reopens after emergency repairs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A stretch of Interstate 140 East in Brunswick County is back open to traffic after the NC Department of Transportation made emergency bridge repairs.

On Saturday night, an NCDOT employee noticed an unusual bump on the eastbound I-140 bridge at the Cedar Hill Road exit. It was closed immediately for the safety of drivers, resulting in the multi-day shutdown of a section of the interstate.

HAPPENING NOW: #NCDOT crews continue making repairs at the eastbound I-140 bridge near the Cedar Hill Road exit. NCDOT will send an update as soon as it’s back open to traffic. #Wilmington pic.twitter.com/84BiSvKD8a — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) April 3, 2019

An inspection by crews on Sunday revealed a shift in metal plates between two of four girders.

NCDOT and contractors spent most of Monday bringing in necessary equipment to fix the issue.

According to NCDOT, contractors lifted the span and reinstalled plates on the bridge on Tuesday and Wednesday. After it was lowered back into place, crews inspected the bridge again and determined structural elements, including the cap, columns and foundation, were sound. Traffic was then allowed back on the highway.