UNCW big man Devontae Cacok selected for Reese’s All-Star Game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Devontae Cacok’s career at UNCW is coming to a close, but the accolades continue to come in for the three year starter.

On Tuesday, Cacok was selected to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game. The game is put on by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, featuring the top college seniors from around the country.

The game will be played alongside the Final Four held in Minneapolis at U.S Bank Stadium. The action will get underway at 4:30 p.m. ET and televised by the CBS Sports Network.