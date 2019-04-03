UNCW’s Kai Toews named finalist for Kyle Macy Award

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–UNCW men’s basketball point guard Kai Toews has been named one of 30 finalist for the 2019 Kyle Macy award. The award is presented to the nations top freshman basketball player by CollegeInsider.com.

The 6’2″ Tokyo, Japan native started in 32 of UNCW’s 33 game this season. The freshman averaged 8.8 points per game to go along with 7.7 assists. His assist total per game was ranked second in the nation.

Duke freshman RJ Barrett, Tre Jones, and Zion Williamson are also finalist. North Carolina play maker Coby White is also one of the 30 players selected.