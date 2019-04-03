USO shows appreciation to the Coast Guard after shutdown, hurricane

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Food, drinks, games and performances was some of what the United States Service Organization used to show the Coast Guard a little appreciation for all their hard work.

Being in the Coast Guard is never an easy job, but hurricanes and government shutdowns make it even tougher than usual.

For those reasons, USO gave them some recognition at the Coast Guard Station in Wrightsville Beach Wednesday afternoon to make sure they feel appreciated.

John Falkenbury, president of USO North Carolina, as well as the son and grandson of other men in the Armed Forces says that holding events like these are what makes his position “the best job in the world.”

“When we can come out, USO, North Carolina, and take part in something that lifts their spirits and just tell them thank you, my heart is just big,” Falkenbury said. “I love it.”

Falkenbury says that USO is always on the Coast Guard’s side through the thick and thin.