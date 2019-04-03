Walston strikes out 16 as New Hanover holds off Hoggard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The night belonged to Blake Walston on Wednesday. The New Hanover senior struck out 16 and led his Wildcats to a 1-0 win over Hoggard on Gray Out Cancer night.

The offense was limited on both sides as the teams combined for just eight hits on the evening. New Hanover’s lone run in the contest came on a RBI single from Alec Cortner in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Hoggard threatened with runners on the corners with two out in the 7th, but Walston got Conner Schaudt to ground out to end the game.

New Hanover improves to 10-0 on the year, while Hoggard falls to 1-10.