Want to be a lifeguard? Towns announce tryout dates

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Beach season is quickly approaching and towns in New Hanover County are looking for lifeguards to protect our coast this summer.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue will hold tryouts on Sunday, April 28 and Saturday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. next to Crystal Pier.

To be eligible you must have a valid driver’s license, swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less, run one mile in 8 minutes or less and be at least 18 years old.



WBOR says the test will consist of 1/2 mile ocean swim, followed by a one-mile soft sand run, then two rescues.

Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue says tryouts will be Sunday, April 28 and Sunday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at the Hamlet Avenue beach access.

Tryouts for Kure Beach Ocean Rescue will be held Saturday, May 4 at noon and May 11 at 10 a.m. next to the Kure Beach Pier.

KBOR says the test will consist of a one-mile run directly into 1/2 mile swim. If you have any questions call KBFD at (910) 458-2014.