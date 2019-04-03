Whiteville grad Gore to begin the year in “High A” ball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Whiteville high school graduate and San Diego Padre MacKenzie Gore will enter his third season in professional baseball this Spring in High A ball. Gore will be in the starting rotation for the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Last season at Single-A Fort Wayne, Gore finished with a 2-5 record with a 4.45 ERA. The lefty struck out 74 hitters in just over 60 innings of work.

- Advertisement -

Gore is currently ranked as MLB.com’s 15th overall prospect in all of baseball.

Gore and the Storm will begin their regular season on Thursday night in the California League taking on the Inland Empire.