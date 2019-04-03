Wilmington actors share screen time with stars in Netflix’s ‘The Highwaymen’

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Netflix is making a big push for its film “The Highwaymen,” which stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as 1934 lawmen hunting down the notorious robbers and killers Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

While the big-name actors command the lion’s share of the screen time, a couple of Wilmington actors landed prominent roles, and multiple lines, in the film as well. “The Highwaymen” shot about a year ago, largely outside New Orleans.

Longtime Wilmington actor and director Steve Vernon plays a bemused gun shop owner who must assemble a comically massive order for Costner’s character, a retired Texas lawman pressed back into service to hunt down the outlaws. Vernon, who’s also the artistic director for Big Dawg Productions, recently hosted the StarNews Wilmington Theater Awards with Randy Davis.

And Wilmington actor and restaurateur Justin Smith, who’s also the artistic director of Opera House Theatre Co., scores a prominent role as a rural gas station attendant roughed up by Costner and Harrelson.

