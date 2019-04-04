CFCC assistant Mark Lane to take over Sea Devils men’s basketball

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Ryan Mantlo announced on Thursday he would be resigning from his position as the head coach for the Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball. Just a few hours passed and the Sea Devils already found their new head coach.

The school announced that just a few hours after Mantlo’s announced that longtime assistant coach Mark Lane would be taking over the head coaching duties going forward.

Lane has fourteen season college coaching expierence. He has spent the past eight season on the sidelines as the Sea Devils assistant coaching working under Mantlo.

“There are high expectations for us as a program,” said Lane. “I cannot be more excited to change the lives of young student athletes.”

This is Lane’s first head coaching opportunity in his career.