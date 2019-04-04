Governor to announce project that would bring jobs to Navassa

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper will be in Brunswick County on Friday to make an economic development announcement in Navassa.

The NC Department of Commerce confirmed the governor will make the announcement around noon, but could not confirm any more details.

- Advertisement -

It could be related to “Project Pavement,” which is in reference to a company that showed interest in relocating their manufacturing business from New Jersey to North Carolina.

In January, Brunswick County Commissioners voted to support a grant to help the business move to the old US Marine Plant in Navassa. The plant, at 100 Quality Drive, closed in 2008.

The Board of Commissioners supported sending an application to the NC Department of Commerce for a Building Reuse grant in the amount of $700,000, with the county agreeing to provide $35,000.