Lower Cape Fear Hospice to host spring gardening luncheon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear Hospice is hosting an event this month all about spring and gardening for a good cause.

The Colors of Spring Luncheon presented By Columbus Regional Healthcare System benefits Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Mary Grigg Fountain and Sue Hawks sat down with WWAY’s Hannah Patrick to explain the event on Good Morning Carolina.

It will be an afternoon of flowers, gardening, lunch and fun with author and renowned horticulturist Mark Weathington, Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum at NCSU. The Lower Cape Fear Hospice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care and comfort to patients with life-limiting illness; support and counseling to families; and education to the community.

The event is 701 South Madison Street

Whitevillle. It is from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each.

Click here to get your tickets.