Mantlo stepping away from CFCC men’s basketball, to remain AD

By
Tanner Barth
-
0
CFCC men's basketball coach Ryan Mantlo is stepping away from his position as head coach. He will remain the schools athletic director. (WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball will be looking for a new coach headed into the 2019-2020 season. On Thursday, Ryan Mantlo announced he will stepping down as the Sea Devils head coach.

Mantlo led CFCC to an 172-86 record over the past eight seasons, and his success doesn’t stop there. He has guided the Sea Devils to six Region X titles, and six National Tournament appearances over the past 12 seasons.

“My time at CFCC has been the best years of my life,”says Mantlo. “It has been an honor and privilege to run the basketball department for 12 terrific season and I cannot wait to watch its continued growth.”

Mantlo will remain as the Cape Fear Community Athletic Director.

 

