Meteor lights up North Carolina sky

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — The internet is buzzing after a meteor was seen streaking across the sky in several states, including North Carolina, Thursday morning.

According to the American Meteor Society, more than 300 sightings have been reported.

Three reports from New Hanover County say it was seen at the coast around 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning.



People in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia reported seeing the fiery ball as well.

The National Weather Service reports another meteor was spotted in Florida before midnight Saturday.