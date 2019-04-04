North Carolina mother buys first Cash 5 ticket, wins jackpot

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lavernda Minor of New Bern credits a lucky feeling for winning a $824,164 Cash 5 jackpot the first time she bought a ticket.

“I’ve played scratch-offs before,” Minor said. “But I’ve never played a draw game. Something just told me that I needed to try something different.”

So she did. Minor stopped by the James City Fuel Market on U.S. 70 East in New Bern and bought a Quick Pick ticket for the March 25 drawing.

She found out she won the next morning when she brought the ticket back to have a clerk check it.

“It didn’t feel real,” Minor said. “I was blown away. It’s my first time playing Cash 5, and I won. I still can’t believe it.”

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $583,097. She plans to use the money to buy a new home.

“We’re going to get a four-bedroom house,” Minor said. “I’ve got teenage triplets. The first thing they asked is, ‘Does this mean we can have our own rooms?’ This is going to be wonderful.”

Her ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot. Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $742,000.