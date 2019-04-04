Yard sale to raise money for Bellamy Mansion gardens damaged by Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the most anticipated yard sales of the spring season will take place next weekend in Wilmington’s historic district.

The 5th Annual Bellamy Mansion Neighborhood Yard Sale will be held Saturday, April 13, from 7 AM – 1 PM.

“Folks bring all kinds of things–housewares, jewelry, clothing, furniture–just about anything you can imagine, we close down the parking lot and you can go around and hit all of these different sales,” said Bellamy Mansion Museum Site Manager Bob Lock.

You can rent a table and space to display your items for a small fee by calling 910-251-3700 (Ext. 304). A limited number of spaces are available.

“Proceeds from the yard sale will go to our gardens, and Hurricane Florence gave our house and gardens a beating so we are in the process of replenishing those,” said Lock.

A number of 150-year old magnolia trees were damaged during the September 2018 hurricane. Lock says gardeners and volunteers are in the process of trimming and taking care of damaged trees on the historic site’s grounds.

In addition to the neighborhood yard sale, the Latimer House will be hosting a book-a-brac sale and the Burgwin-Wright House will have a white elephant sale which includes antiques.

The museum is located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington. The rain date for the event will be April 27th.