Queen Azalea brings sparkle and smiles to kids in hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Queen Azalea was spreading some sparkle and smiles at Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital Thursday in Wilmington.

This was one of the stops Briana Venskus made as a part of the 72nd Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival.

- Advertisement -

Joined by princesses and belles, Queen Azalea met with several young patients to give them the royal treatment.

One boy even made the queen a “lego monster.”

Venskus says she wanted to bring some sunshine and happiness to the children and staff at the hospital.

Related Article: Ribbon cutting opens annual Azalea Garden Tour

“I like being on the ground, hands on and in with the people,” Venskus said. “To be able to get in here and see kids and just sort of talk and level the playing field between both of us and hang out and spend some time being people not patients I think is really, really awesome.”

Prior to the hospital visit, Queen Azalea was at the Azalea Festival Celebrity Reception at the Cape Fear Country Club.

During it, the queens court and celebrity guests were recognized.

Hundreds including WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick got a chance to see the queen and enjoy the beautiful weather.