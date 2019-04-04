South Brunswick holds off Centurions late rally on the diamond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Coastal Christian and South Brunswick baseball came down to the wire on Thursday night. The Centurions scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, but saw their rally fall short. South Brunswick scored in three out of the seven innings to pull out the 4-3 win.

Clark Anderson picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars. The sophomore threw 4.1 innings giving up two runs on six hits.

South Brunswick will be back in action on Friday night, when they host Ashley in Mideastern conference play. Coastal Christian will be off until next Tuesday. The Centurions will begin league play hosting Harrells Christian Academy.