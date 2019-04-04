US Marshals capture fugitive in Longs after 29 years on the run

After 29 years on the run, a fugitive was taken into custody in Longs Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office captured Ted Lee Livingston Wednesday on Pint Circle. Livingston was wanted out of Connecticut on an escape charge from 1990.



Horry County police say Livingston changed his birthday and ID information on his South Carolina driver’s license to evade capture.

Livingston is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center while he awaits extradition back to Connecticut.