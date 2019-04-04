WPD looking for hit-and-run suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

According to a news release officers responded to the 100 block of N. 4th Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim told officers she was in her vehicle, when the suspect backed into her, causing hundreds of dollars in damage. The suspect, a white male, 25-30 years old, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, got out of the vehicle to assess the damage. When the victim said she was calling the police, the man got back into his vehicle and took off. Police say the suspect had an infant in his back seat.

Police say the man was driving a four-door silver vehicle with 30-day tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.