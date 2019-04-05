Azalea Garden Tour: Hunley Garden

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington couple was spotted and approached over a year ago to be featured on this year’s Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour.

Tom and Sue Hunley have been hard at work ever since.

The atmosphere that they have tried to create in their garden is kind of like an Italian bistro, with plenty of places to sit.

Tom says that Sue does the behind the scenes planning, and he executes all of her plans.

“We’re really excited,” Tom said. “We’ve been working hard for over a year and she’s the decorator and designer, and I’m the worker.”

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.