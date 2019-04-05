Azalea Home Tour: Kokesh Home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lori Kokesh moved to Wilmington on whim two and a half years ago from Chicago, and has enjoyed every minute in Cape Fear.

She gave us a tour of her vintage style home, which will be featured in this year’s Azalea Festival.

She visited for three days, bought her house and quit her job before hopping on the plane back to Chicago.

Although she is retired, she works very hard to maintain a rustic and vintage vibe throughout her house, and it shows.

There are many interpretations of how old “vintage” can be, but Kokesh defines it as something that was built in 1920 or earlier.

She describes her home as vintage architectural, salvaged and chippy.

“It’s been a whirlwind of an excitement over the past few months,” Kokesh said. “To have my house on the home tour is just incredible.”

Kokesh said she never would’ve expected being chosen for the Azalea Festival home tours in a million years.