Enchanting & colorful garden adds flavor to Azalea Garden Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A colorful secret garden featured on this year’s Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour may woo you. one home amidst a neighborhood of brand new homes is inviting onlookers with an enchanting garden.

The owners’ favorite part of the garden is the wrought iron and wooden gates that open to an enclosed oasis of greenery.

Four teal Adirondack chairs surround a flower filled fire pit creating a space for private conversation and outdoor relaxation. This small garden is worth the view.

The Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour runs Friday through Sunday.