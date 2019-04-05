Gesell cruises in Diamond Hawks win over Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, GA (WWAY)–UNCW junior Luke Gesell had another strong outing on the mound for the Diamond Hawks on Friday night. Gesell pitched 7.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, the outing led the Seahawks to the 5-2 win.

It was a balanced offensive attack for UNCW in the series opener. The Seahawks pounded out sevens hit. Freshman Brooks Baldwin hit his 4th home run of the year in the second inning, that got UNCW back within one run.

UNCW with the win improves to now 16-14 overall on the year, Kennesaw State falls to 15-16. Game two of the series from Kennesaw, GA is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.