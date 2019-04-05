McCabes showcase ‘whimsical & natural’ garden

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — For more than 21 years, the McCabes have been enjoying outdoor living in their whimsical garden that overflows from the front to the back of their home.

This is not a manicured lawn with neatly trimmed boxwood. The McCabes’ garden is casual with native and pollinator friendly plants. The couple says they are committed to designing an enjoyable yard to relax in. Beyond the plants, their garden includes two outdoor showers, a sauna, a hot tub and a fire pit.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve got butterflies done by Paul Hill, who is a local artist, and we’ve got two whimsy flower sculptures that were on display at Airlie Gardens a couple of years ago apart of the imagination exhibit,” Laura McCabe said. “We’ve also got 3 water features, beehives and chickens.”

The garden also features a tandem bicycle ‘ribbet’ sculpture. As avid cyclists, this unique piece is the perfect addition to their garden.