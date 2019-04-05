NC Aquariums nominated for USA Today 10Best

COASTAL NC (WWAY) — The best aquariums play a crucial role in animal conservation and rehabilitation in addition to being a great learning experience for the whole family. 20 aquariums have been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best in North America, and among the nominees is the North Carolina Aquariums.

Aquariums offer opportunities to learn about the world beneath the sea, in a fun and entertaining way.

The N.C. Aquariums include the Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, Jeanette’s Pier, and Roanoke Island.

Vote for your favorite here until April 22.

The 10Best winners, chosen by you, will be announced Friday, May 3.