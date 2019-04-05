Norris signs to play baseball at Methodist University

BURGAW, NC (WWAY)–Tyler Norris had one of his life long dream come true on Friday afternoon at Pender high school. The Patriot senior signed his national letter of intent to continue his education and play baseball at Methodist University.

Norris has been apart of the Pender baseball team for quite sometime and always had the dream to play college ball. That dream is now a reality for Norris.

“Ever since I got in high school those dream just kind of built up and became more realistic,” said Pender senior Tyler Norris. “It drove me to work harder and put forth more effort to achieve those dream.”

Pender baseball will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Lejeune in Coastal 8 conference play.