Owner maintains city’s history in Home Tour

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — This Azalea Festival Home Tour house was built in 1904 as a wedding gift to for the original owner. Now, more than a century later, Alan Smith is trying his best to maintain the original infrastructure.

Alan Smith purchased the home in 1998 and he preserves the great history in the front half of the home. The only space he has renovated is the kitchen. Smith calls it his retirement therapy project. Only a few feet from the Cape Fear River downtown, the home draws river ambiance and city fun.

“When Lilly Bell died, Captain Harper’s granddaughter bought the house keeping it in the family and that was in 1948,” Smith said. “She paid $4,000 for it. She referred to it as her $4,000 palace.”

Smith says the house was built well enough to preserve itself. He says he is delighted to share his home with the community for the tour.