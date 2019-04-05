UNCW professor Phil Furia, chronicler of ‘Great American Songbook,’ dies

By Ben Steelman, StarNews Staff

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Memorial services are planned later this year for Phil Furia, a UNCW professor who turned a passion for popular song into a shelf of books and a radio series.

- Advertisement -

Furia, 75, died Wednesday after suffering a stroke and falling at his Wilmington home.

During his tenure at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Furia had been chairman of the English department, the founding chairman of the creative writing department, director of the film studies program before its elevation to full department status and interim chairman of the theatre department.

Click here to read more at StarNewsOnline.com