Weather pushes back start of Hank Williams Jr. concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some Hank Williams Jr. fans may wanna hear the country legend play “Looking at the Rain” when he performs tonight in downtown Wilmington. But because we’ve been doing little more than looking at the rain all day, the concert will start a little late.

The Azalea Festival announced this afternoon that because of the weather, gates at the mainstage at CFCC on N. Front Street will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

The gates had been scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers say the Azalea Festival Street Fair Stage will kick off at 8:30 p.m.