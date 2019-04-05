Wilmington Police search for suspect who used counterfeit cash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help identifying a man they say used counterfeit money at several grocery stores.

Police said this man used counterfeit money at several Lowe’s Food stores recently.

- Advertisement -

On one occasion, he was wearing a dark blue or black long sleeve shirt and an orange vest.

The surveillance photos show the suspect at different stores in February and March. One time, he may have been driving a sedan.

If you know who he is or have seen him, contact Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip to remain anonymous.