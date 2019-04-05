WPD: Pizza employee threatened over wait time for food

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a restaurant employee.

Wilmington Police say officers were dispatched to Slice of Life at 125 Market Street around 11:00 p.m. in response to a person with a weapon.

When officers arrived they identified Gregory Lindsay, 27.

According to a police spokeswoman, after speaking to witnesses officers learned that Lindsay became upset because he felt it was taking too long to get his food. He stormed out of Slice of Life, slamming the front door. Employees followed him out to refund his money.

Police said that Lindsay attacked the employee and pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. Lindsay then went back into the restaurant and before he could be removed, he sprayed pepper spray into the restaurant.

Lindsay is charged with three counts of assault, property damage and going armed to the terror of the public.