Coins on overflow at annual coin show

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Did you know more than 700 countries have their own coin?

The North Carolina Azalea Festival Coin Show attracts hundreds of coin enthusiasts wanting to buy, sell and trade coins.

More than 30 coin dealers from 5 states across the East Coast bring their coins for the show.

Boy Scouts are also given the chance to earn their merit badge in coin collecting.

The Lower Cape Fear Coin Club also offered education on coins to children in the kids corner.

“Every dealer in here has his own specialty,” Board Chairman Tom Thompson said. “There are about 100 different specialties in the hobby from era coins to currency…”

Situated right between downtown Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach, the show attracts about 800 people each year throughout the azalea festival weekend to the Elks Lodge on Oleander Drive.