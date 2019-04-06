Parade draws thousands to 3rd Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of tourists trek miles to indulge in the North Carolina Azalea Festival from the bustling street fairs to the spectacular parade that showcases our dynamic community.

The 72nd parade dressed 3rd street in downtown Wilmington on Saturday morning.

Good Morning Carolina’s Hannah Patrick and Jeff Rivenbark emceed the festivities.

From families and friends supporting local community organizations to hundreds of out-of-towners, the parade surely drew in a crowd.

One young South Carolina native celebrated his 11th birthday at the main event.

“I’ve never been to a festival before and it was like a birthday present for me,” Cade Kurvers said.

He says his favorite part was seeing all the fascinating cars showcased in the parade.

The parade also included local high school bands, performance groups, college athletes, ethnic organizations, and more.

If you missed out on the parade this year, join the Wilmington community next year for another spectacular show in April 2020.