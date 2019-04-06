School threat: Macon County student charged after threats made in school

Authorities in Macon County have charged a high school student after being alerted Thursday about threats made towards the school.

On Thursday, a parent contacted the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to let them know that their child had overheard another Franklin High School student communicate a threat towards the school during class.

Based on a report to law enforcement from the concerned parent and based on what a FHS student overheard at school, a call was made late last night about a threat of a school shooting by a student. Steps were immediately taken by MCSO Detectives & SRO to initiate an investigation into the allegations. School officials were immediately contacted and made aware of the allegations.

