Citizens of Whiteville make strides towards Unifying Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Residents of Columbus County feel that lately there has been a sense of division in their community due to different views on politics, religion and social matters.

That’s why Dalton Dockery, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension director is heading up “Unify Columbus:” a group dedicated to working on Unification in Columbus County.

“We’re encouraging people to step back for a moment and actually realize that we have a lot more things in common than differences,” Dockery said.

Dockery invited all Columbus County residents to join him at Whiteville High School on Saturday to discuss these matters.

I am a strong believer that we must unite,” Marietta Lee, a special education teacher at Whiteville High School said. “We must be on one accord for the betterment of our community, for our youth for tomorrow, for our economic development. We need to be together.”

Dockery and Lee agree that the point of this event is for everyone to leave race, religion and politics at the door and discuss county matters as a community.