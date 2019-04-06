WPD: Man dead in late-night gang-related shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is dead after a shooting late last night in Wilmington that investigators say was gang related.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Emory Street for a ShotSpotter notification of multiples rounds fired. Officers found the victim when they got there. EMS transported him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim as they identify the next of kin.
The investigation continues.
This is the second homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information should contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip. You can remain anonymous.