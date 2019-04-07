WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2019 Azalea Festival did not disappoint.

Mother Nature tested us with heavy rain during the ribbon cutting, but she gave us a break for the parade and street fair.

Vendors look forward to these few days all year.

“We have a lot of fun coming down here to the festival,” Lesly Oliver, the owner of Grace Designed Jewelry in Kure Beach said. “We meet lots of new people. Lots of people who have bought from us at previous events always look for us here at the azalea festival. it’s a great kick start to the season.”

It brings in businesses from all over the country, places like Arizona.

“We love the Azalea Festival. People love our rocks and we do really well here,” according to Trinette Ringley, who owns Cedar Canyon Studio in Sedona with her husband, Doug.

“There’s a lot of attendees and a lot of high interest in the product,” Doug said.

Your brick and mortar businesses aren’t being left out. Places like Pour Taproom, who don’t have booths at the street fair told us it’s still been a nice boost for business.

“After the hurricane we went through a spell of nobody coming downtown,” Brian Ballard, Pour Taproom’s owner said. “Businesses suffered greatly whereas now it’s fantastic there’s people walking around downtown the parade was great it brought a lot of people back into Wilmington.”